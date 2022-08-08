First of rescued beagles head to forever homes in South Florida

The first of the beagles rescued from a research facility in Virginia head to their South Florida forever homes.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The first two of the beagles rescued from a medical research facility head to their South Florida forever homes.

Two happy dog owners picked up their pets at the Humane Society of Broward County on Monday morning.

The pups are part of a group of 48 who made the trip from Virginia last week.

4,000 beagles were rescued from unsafe conditions at a medical facility in Virginia last month. They came from the Envigo facility in Cumberland, Virginia where they were allegedly bred to be sold to labs for animal experiments.

Lynchburg Humane Society picks up beagles from Envigo. (Credit: Lynchburg Humane Society) (WSLS)

More than 1,000 applications were received by the Humane Society of Broward County for the dogs last week.

The Humane Society of Broward County is accepting donations on their website and many other dogs are available for adoption at the facility.

