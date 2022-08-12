Deputies: Broward suspect leaves behind trail of evidence

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said a suspect left behind a trail of evidence that made it easier for them to find him.

Detectives arrested Kevin Raglin on Thursday after the residents of an Oakland Park community at Northeast 43 Street and First Terrace reported oil was leaking from a dumpster and into a storm drain.

Surveillance video shows the vehicle Raglin, 56, used to dump two metal barrels with motor oil, engine oil filters, and personal checks, deputies said.

Detectives quickly associated the checks and the vehicle to Raglin. They found him in a home near the intersection of Northwest 29 Avenue and 21 Street, in Fort Lauderdale.

Faced with the evidence, deputies said Raglin confessed. He is facing a charge of illegal dumping of hazardous waste and littering on private land.