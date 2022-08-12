Man arrested for beating up dog to death in Broward

Police officers arrested a man on Thursday after he was accused of beating up a dog to death at an apartment complex in Pembroke Pines. (Google Maps)

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police officers arrested a 28-year-old man on Thursday after he was accused of beating up Jack, an eight-month-old American pit bull terrier, to death in Broward County.

Daniel Lamont Gray, Jr., punched, kicked, and slammed Jack on Wednesday in Pembroke Pines, according to Officer Amanda Conwell, a spokeswoman for the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

Witnesses saw Gray attacking Jack outside of his apartment at The Avant complex near the intersection of Southwest 119th Avenue and 15 Street, according to Conwell.

A witness found the dog dead in the back of a nearby building and called 911, according to Conwell. A veterinarian later determined the injuries Jack suffered were fatal.

Gray is facing a felony aggravated animal cruelty charge. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were processing him at the main jail in Fort Lauderdale.

Deputies were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Ad

Location