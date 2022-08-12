Teenage rape suspect from Broward now charged as an adult

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A rape suspect who turned 15 earlier this month is now being charged as an adult in the case, jail records show.

Terry Berger Smith, who turned 15 on Aug. 1, was booked into the Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach on Thursday.

He is charged with four counts of sexual battery and one count of kidnapping.

Police said the sexual battery occurred around 3:50 a.m. June 10 in Hollywood.

According to authorities, the victim, whose age has not been released, was walking to her job when she was attacked and raped by the teen in the 300 block of South Park Road.

At the time, the teen was wearing a sweatshirt, shorts and a blue mask.

No other details about the attack were released.

Hollywood police confirmed to Local 10 News they are investigating another case from May involving the same suspect and a different victim. The circumstances surrounding that case have not been released.

Berger Smith is currently being held without bond.