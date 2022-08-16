Florida reports 1st monkeypox pediatric case

(Lynne Sladky, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - A sign for monkeypox vaccinations is shown at a vaccination site, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Miami Beach, Fla. British health officials say the monkeypox outbreak across the country shows signs of slowing but that it's still too soon to know if the decline will be maintained. In a statement on Monday, Aug. 15 the Health Security Agency said authorities are reporting about 29 new monkeypox infections every day, compared to about 52 cases a day during the last week in June (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, file)

MIAMI – Florida reported its first case of monkeypox in a child younger than four years old, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Public health officials reported the case was in Martin County.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported there are also pediatric cases in Washington, D.C, Indiana, Maine, and California.

There have been 11,890 confirmed cases nationwide since the outbreak began on May 17, including 1,085 in Florida, according to the CDC.

The viral disease usually begins with flu-like symptoms and progresses to a skin rash. Human-to-human transmission generally requires direct or indirect contact with an active rash.

For more information about vaccine appointments, visit this page or call 850-245-4444.

For information about appointments in Miami-Dade County, visit this page or call 305-470-5660.