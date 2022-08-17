Man charged with 2 counts of vehicular homicide in Opa-locka crash

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A 59-year-old man is facing two counts of vehicular homicide in connection with an Aug. 5 crash on State Road 9 in Opa-locka that left one man dead and a pregnant woman seriously injured.

The force of the crash caused the woman to give birth prematurely to a 6-month-old fetus, according to an arrest report filed by the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to troopers investigating the crash, Lazaro Fernandez was speeding down State Road 9 in his red 1999 Ford pickup truck headed west, when he tried to pass another vehicle in the inside shoulder and lost control, striking bushes in the median and landing airborne into the eastbound lanes, striking the passenger’s side of a red 2017 Chevrolet Cruze.

The passenger, Elias Leandro Rodriguez, was killed instantly, according to the report, while the pregnant woman behind the wheel was seriously hurt.

Fernandez, who resides in Opa-locka, was not wearing a seat belt at the time and was ejected from his pickup, troopers wrote. Both he and the pregnant woman were airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

The woman, aside from losing her baby, needed surgery for a broken arm and ankle requiring “multiple pins, plates and screws,” the report states.

Troopers arrested Fernandez Tuesday upon his discharge from the hospital. He was set to appear in Miami-Dade court Wednesday.