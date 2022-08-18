Video shows thief steal parked Range Rover from Broward home

Detectives are searching for the man who stole a Broward County resident's sports utility vehicle and they have surveillance video.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a carjacker arriving in a red car to steal a parked 2022 Land Rover Range Rover valued at about $80,000 from a Broward County resident.

Shan Vincent said the luxury sports utility vehicle only had about 8,000 miles on it, so when she realized it had been stolen on Wednesday afternoon she was in shock.

“We have this running joke about the car might get stolen someday. It’s a joke because they get stolen. And he goes, ‘Honey, where is your car?’ And I said, ‘My car is in the driveway!’ And he goes, “Your car is not in the driveway.’”

Vincent said the thief appears to have used a remote device to get into the Range Rover and drive away with it near East Las Olas Boulevard and South Gordon Road in Fort Lauderdale.

“They have a scanner in their car,” Vincent said. “Their signal hooks up with your car key and they can duplicate it.”

Vincent said she regrets not having taken more measures to keep the carjacker away.

“Make sure that we use our house alarm, we use our gate, we use every measure possible to protect ourselves,” Vincent said.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.