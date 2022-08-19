WATCH: Moments after police car passes by, porch pirate helps himself to Amazon box

Just seconds after a Miramar police cruiser passes by, a man walks up to a front door and takes an Amazon package.

MIRAMAR, Fla. – It’s only seconds after a Miramar police cruiser drives through a townhome complex that a Ring doorbell camera captures a man in a white T-shirt, long pants and flip-flops walking up to a door and helping himself to an Amazon package.

A woman wrote to Local 10 News and sent the video of the porch pirate. You can see him looking around before he casually strolls to the door and takes the box left in front of the home at the Woodscape Townhomes condominium complex.

The box contained items for a baby shower, which were meant to be shipped to the Bahamas for an event happening at the end of the month, according to the rightful owner of the box.

“Some bold, brazen thief just walked up to my front door and stole one of this pregnant young lady’s gifts,” she wrote.

Miramar Police are asking anyone who may recognize the man to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477.