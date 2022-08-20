85º

Video shows plane fly by drivers before crashing into fence in Orange County

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Witnesses recorded videos of a 1956 Cessna 182 flying near cars before crashing into a fence on Friday afternoon in Orange County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the plane crashed into a fence blocking the driveway of a home near the intersection of University Boulevard and Hall Road.

The pilot suffered minor injuries during the emergency landing, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration were investigating the cause of the crash.

