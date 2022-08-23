It’s Election Day—here’s what you need to bring to the polls

Polls were set to open for Florida’s primary elections at 7 a.m. Tuesday, with a number of competitive races on the ballot.

A number of competitive races are on the ballot, perhaps the biggest of which is Florida’s Democratic gubernatorial primary.

Congressman and former Governor Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried have duked it out over the airwaves and in a debate—now, they’re duking it out at the ballot box.

The two candidates made their final pitches to Democratic voters Monday as they try to unseat incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Floridians will also vote on a number of other key state, federal and local races.

It’s important for voters to remember to bring their valid, signed ID card to the polls.

That means a Florida driver’s license, identification card, U.S. passport or some other form of photo identification with a signature. Expired ones won’t count.

It’s also important to be informed. Check out Local 10′s 2022 voter guide as well as the Vote 2022 section of our website to learn all about where to vote and your choices on the ballot.