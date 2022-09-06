Police: 2 teens arrested for 15-year-old boy’s shooting death in Miami-Dade

Davione Marquise Nelson, 16, left, and Spirit Iday Reath, 15, right, are facing murder charges in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two teenage boys are facing charges for the recent murder of a 15-year-old boy in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview neighborhood.

Detectives arrested Davione Marquise Nelson, 16; and Spirit Iday Reath, 15, on Friday. Corrections held Nelson and Reath without bond on Tuesday after booking them at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade.

Police officers responded to investigate a shooting at about 11:30 p.m., on July 31, in an area near the intersection of Northwest 30th Avenue and Northwest 79th Street.

Police officers found Frank Vacarro, 15, dead on the ground. Reath said the shooting occurred during a robbery, according to the arrest form. Nelson and Reath are both facing second-degree murder charges, records show.

Police officers were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Aura Martinez contributed to this report.

