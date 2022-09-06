Man charged in wrong-way wreck that killed 5 people will wait for trial behind bars

Corrections officers book Maiky Simeon who is facing charges in a wrong-way crash that killed a group of five people in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI – The man accused of driving the wrong way on the Palmetto Expressway and causing a deadly crash faced a South Florida judge on Tuesday.

Maiky Simeon originally was given a $50,000 bond and house arrest.

On Tuesday, prosecutors argued he should be taken back into custody and the judge agreed, which lead to applause in the courtroom.

It was in the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 20 when police say Simeon was driving the wrong way on the Palmetto Expressway before crashing head-on into a car, killing the five young people inside.

During Tuesday’s hearing, it was revealed Simeon’s blood alcohol content was well over the legal limit at the time and that he was accelerating, doing 80 mph at the time of the impact.

Ad

Simeon’s attorney said he’s been in South Florida for more than a decade while trying to convince the judge that his client isn’t a flight risk and should be allowed to remain out of jail, on house arrest instead.

“He doesn’t have any travel documents whatsoever, he does have good family support,” argued attorney Albert Levin.

The judge disagreed, ordering Simeon be put on pretrial detention.

The dozens of victim family members who were in court told Local 10 News they were relieved by her decision.

“This is just a very tough time for our family and we really are thankful justice is being served,” said Adalver Avila, the uncle to victim Briana Pacalagua. “I’m glad that at least justice is beginning to work. The system is working.”

The family members of the victims were very emotional afterward, saying this has been an incredibly difficult time for them.

Simeon is now back in custody, and will be held in jail until his trial begins.