Detectives search for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash in Miami-Dade

Roy Ramos, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Detectives are searching for a hit-and-run driver who killed a man on Friday in Homestead.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A yellow tarp covered a man’s body on a street in south Miami-Dade County after a hit-and-run crash on Friday morning. Detectives were searching for the driver who fled.

Police officers responded at about 6:45 a.m., near the intersection of Krome Avenue and Southwest 320 Street, also known as Mowry Drive, in Homestead.

Homestead Capt. Fernando Morales, a spokesman for the Homestead Police Department, said surveillance video shows the man was killed while crossing the street.

Police officers were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Louis Wilson contributed to this report.

