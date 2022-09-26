Florida’s Gulf Coast preparing for significant impact from Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has its sights set on Florida, and residents on the state’s west coast are busy preparing.

With the storm rapidly intensifying, there are fears it could bring historic flooding the region.

“We will see on the Gulf Coast of Florida heavy rain, strong winds, flash flooding, storm surge and perhaps isolated tornado activity,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Tampa area is in Hurricane Ian’s path, and locals are not taking any chances.

“I’ve been in Florida since 2005 so I’m definitely used to it,” said resident Jade Beverly. “We know when to worry and when not to worry, but this one feels like a little more real.”

Hurricane Ian preps (WPLG)

Several locations set up throughout Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties for people to fill up sand bags, and school closures are already in effect, as many will serve as shelters until the storm passes.

Additionally, 5,000 Florida Guardsmen have been deployed and are standing by.

“Even if the track (of the storm) is off the coast of Tampa and St. Pete, you’re still looking at a really significant amount of rain, you’re looking at a lot of wind, you’re looking at a lot of storm surge,” said DeSantis.

A mandatory evacuation order has been issued already for Zone A in Hillsborough County and Zone A in Pinellas County, which includes many which includes many coastal communities susceptible to major flooding.