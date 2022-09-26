Forum held to discuss crime issues following weekend shooting in Overtown

Several dozen yellow evidence markers were seen out in front of shops in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood following a shooting over the weekend.

MIAMI – Several dozen yellow evidence markers were seen out in front of shops in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood following a shooting over the weekend.

Police are still looking for the person or persons who shot and killed a man around midnight Sunday morning.

The shooting happened near Northwest 3rd Avenue and 11th Street.

People in the area told Local 10 News that shootings in the area are chillingly a regular occurrence.

“Having something like this happen, it isn’t good at all. I’m just really distraught by it,” said business owner Lakeycia Cooper Garcia.

When police arrived on the scene they found a man in his 20s who had been shot.

He was rushed to the hospital where he sadly died.

The shooting happened just steps away from Fredrick Douglass Elementary School.

“The area has mostly good people but it’s a high crime area,” said South Miami Police Assistant Chief Charles Nanney.

Embrace Girls Foundation, which serves some of those students, held a forum on Monday to discuss issues just like this.

“One crime is one too many, and any kids having to be exposed to seeing a dead body under a yellow blanket is one too many,” said Nanney.

As for Sunday’s shooting, the motive remains under investigation.