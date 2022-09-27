Parts of Miami-Dade prone to flooding brace for heavy rains brought by Hurricane Ian

MIAMI – Downpours from Hurricane Ian are already hitting parts of South Florida, with more rain on the way.

Heavy and gusty storms passed through and lashed Downtown Miami, causing some minor flooding.

Some backed up, clogged water forced one manhole cover to bubble up.

“It was pouring pretty hard,” said resident Dylan Furey.

Boats could be seen rocking due to the gusty winds in Biscayne Bay by Miami Marine Stadium.

South Florida is under a flood watch with more rain expected at least through Thursday morning.

With that in mind, pumps are in place to prevent widespread flooding, and business owners have put sandbags in front of their establishments as a precaution to keep floodwaters at bay.