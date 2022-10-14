New Opa-Locka Flea Market set to open Saturday

The Opa Locka Hialeah Flea market is closing for good

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – The Opa-Locka Hialeah Flea Market is getting a second chance and celebrating its grand opening at a new location on Saturday.

Opa-Locka City officials will be on hand on Saturday for the opening of the “Opa-Locka Flea Market” at 13364 NW 42nd Street at noon.

Earlier this year, vendors were told the long running flea market would be closing its doors. Many were given until Sept. 30 to relocate their businesses.

The city also waived fees for occupational licenses for current vendors operating at the flea market for one year.

The Opa Locka Hialeah Flea Market has been part of the South Florida community for 40 years.

In July 2017, the New York-based group Gramercy Property Trust bought the flea market and planned on giving it a makeover.

