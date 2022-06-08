Opa Locka Hialeah flea market tenants get more time to relocate

OPA LOCKA, Fla. – Opa-Locka Hialeah flea market tenants will have more time to make their next move when it comes to relocating their small businesses.

According to a letter sent to residents and business owners of Opa-locka, the city has reached an agreement with RER Outdoor, the flea market operator, to move vendors to a new location within the city and allow them an additional 90 days to relocate their businesses. Tenants now have until Sept. 30.

Interested vendors will be able to relocate to 13499 NW 42 Avenue.

The city will also waive fees associated with occupational licenses and business transition for current vendors operating at the flea market for one year.

Last month, vendors were told their lease agreement would expire on June 30. Many of the vendors protested the eviction and asked for more time to relocate their businesses.

The Opa Locka Flea Market has been part of the South Florida community for 40 years.

In July 2017, the New York-based group Gramercy Property Trust bought the flea market and planned on giving it a makeover.

The flea market spans about 43.8 acres and is the largest facility in Opa-locka that provides jobs.

For a walk down memory lane, click on this link to watch/ listen to the Opa-Locka Hialeah commercial from the 1980s and 1990s.