These are some of the WPLG-Local 10 News volunteers who showed up on Saturday in Doral.

A team of Local 10 News volunteers helped to pack disaster relief supplies on Saturday at the Global Empowerment Mission warehouse in Doral.

The team worked for about three hours and helped to pack 18 pallets.

The volunteers are also collecting non-perishable foods for local nonprofits and toys for the annual Big Bus Toy Express to benefit the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.

They are also preparing to participate in the Broward Walk to End Alzheimer’s in December.