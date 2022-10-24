77º

Hollywood honors 2 late police officers in the neighborhood they patrolled

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

City officials meet to honor two fallen Hollywood Police Department police officers by renaming a building: "Officer Frankie M. Shivers and R.D. Sanders Neighborhood Network Center."

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – City officials met on Monday to rename the neighborhood network center building in honor of two Hollywood Police Department officers.

Officer Frankie M. Shivers died after she was shot while on duty on Sept. 5, 1982. Officer R.D. Sanders, the first black police officer in Hollywood, died in 1984, about a decade after he retired from more than two decades of service.

Sanders’ son Ezara Sanders and Shivers’ daughter Stephanie Shivers attended the ceremony.

“It’s very impactful. It’s something that my kids and my grandchildren can come and see their grandmother’s name on the wall and know that her legacy is still going, know that she did not die in vain, know that people still remember her,” Stephanie Shivers said.

Shivers and Sanders both patrolled Hollywood’s Liberia neighborhood where the building is at 2207 Raleigh St.

“This is overwhelming,” Ezara Sanders said. “I didn’t expect this many people to be here.”

