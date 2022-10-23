76º

Hollywood police hosts remembrance ceremony for Officer Yandy Chirino

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Hollywood, Broward County
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A community gathered on Sunday to mark one year since a Hollywood police officer died in the line of duty.

It was last October when 28-year-old Yandy Chirino was shot and killed while trying to arrest a suspected car burglar in an Emerald Hills neighborhood.

Officer Yandy Chirino (Hollywood Police Department)

The Hollywood Police Department hosted a remembrance ceremony at Mara Berman Giulianti Park on North Hills Drive.

Hollywood police called the event a community celebration of life.

A playground at the park was also renamed in Chirino’s honor.

