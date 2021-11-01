WATCH LIVE: Yandy Chirino funeral procession

SUNRISE, Fla. – The funeral service for fallen Hollywood police officer Yandy Chirino is set to begin Monday morning.

The service will be open to the public at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, with doors opening at 8:30 a.m. and the service starting at 10. Chirino’s family says they are hoping for a large turnout to honor the late 28-year-old officer.

The burial will be private for family, close friends and fellow officers.

Chirino was working the night of Oct. 17 when he responded to calls of a burglary suspect. As Chirino tried to detain a man, he was shot and killed.

“He died doing what he loves,” Chirino’s sister Yaily Chirino told Local 10 News. “He’s a hero”

Monday brings a chance to say a final farewell and remember that hero who graduated from Coral Park Senior High School in 2011 and from Florida International University in 2015.

