Pre-sentencing hearing held for telenovela star convicted of manslaughter

MIAMI – A pre-sentencing hearing was held Wednesday for a Mexican actor who was found guilty of manslaughter in the road rage death of a man in Miami.

Circuit Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez has to consider whether or not to include Pablo Lyle’s time on house arrest as part of a sentence that could range from nine to 15 years in prison, but Wednesday’s hearing was just to go over some logistical matters before the sentencing hearing.

Attorney Zena Duncan, who is representing the victim’s family, released a statement after the jury’s guilty verdict earlier this month, saying they were grateful and looking forward to the sentencing.

“It has been and will be a very difficult world for them without Juan Ricardo. He was a joyous, caring man who loved his family and enjoyed life,” Duncan wrote. “No measure of justice will right the injustice that occurred on that street.”

Juan Ricardo Hernandez, 63, died days after he was punched by Mexican actor, Pablo Lyle, during a road rage dispute in Miami, authorities say.

The fatal punch occurred March 31, 2019, at the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 14th Street.

Police said Hernandez got out of his car and banged on the driver’s side window of the vehicle Lyle was in with his family after his brother-in-law cut off Hernandez’s car.

Authorities said Hernandez was retreating back to his vehicle when Lyle jumped out of the passenger side of the car he was in and punched Hernandez in the face.

Hernandez fell to the ground.

Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Lisa Walsh allowed Lyle to travel back home to Mexico, while Hernandez was unresponsive at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Four days after the punch, Hernandez, 63, died. Lyle flew back to Miami and his defense attorneys argued it was a case of self-defense. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Alan Fine disagreed.

During the trial, Lyle’s defense argued it was a case about “fear.” The prosecution said it was about “anger.”