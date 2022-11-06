40 years later, family of Wilton Manors murder victim still hoping for justice

Sunday marks 40 years since Anna Marie Mullin was murdered in Wilton Manors.

Her family traveled back to Florida to remember her and sit down with police for a case update.

Police do say there have been recent tips called into Crime Stoppers.

In 1982, the 22-year-old Mullin had gone out to a local Wilton Manors bar.

She possibly left with a man who has been described in a police sketch.

The next day, she was found murdered, dumped on the steps of St. Clements Church.

For decades her sister, Fran Kubes, fought for answers in the case.

“Losing someone you love, and it’s been 40 years, is devastating,” said Kubes.

Kubes reached out to Local 10 News for help last year after an investigation uncovered some of the evidence in the case was misplaced.

Eventually police did relocate key evidence, including fingerprints and physical evidence that was sent to a lab for testing earlier this year.

Wilton Manors Police Chief Gary Blocker says the case is very much open and under investigation.

“We have been able to look through that evidence and tomorrow we will continue to work with Fran (Kubes) on the issues of this case,” said Blocker.

Monday, Mullin’s family is scheduled to look through case files with members of the Wilton Manors Police Department.

Kubes says this is the closest her family has ever been to finding justice for her sister.

“Her family is devastated. Forty years, no answers,” said Kubes. “We are hoping by tomorrow’s meeting we will have answers.”

Kubes traveled from out of state to Wilton Manors to remember her sister and meet with police.

A $10,000 reward still stands for any helpful information in the case.