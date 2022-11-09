Hurricane Nicole: Rising water levels in canals threaten Lauderdale Isles residents

Hurricane Nicole is approaching Florida and it rained for most of Wednesday in Lauderdale Lakes. During high tides, the water levels in canals had risen but had not receded as it usually does.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole was approaching Florida, it rained for most of Wednesday in Broward County.

During high tide, the water levels rose in the canals surrounding Lauderdale Isles, a waterfront neighborhood of homes in Fort Lauderdale.

Usually, the water levels recede in between high tides, but not on Wednesday. The short canals, which run from north to south, connect to the South Fork New River.

City officials asked residents to avoid the roads on Wednesday night. Public works employees were clearing storm drains and police officers were on standby for street closures due to flooding.

Amid the stormy weather, the next high tides in Fort Lauderdale are at about 8:45 p.m., Wednesday, and 9:20 a.m., on Thursday, according to Tideschart.

As of 6 p.m., the hurricane had made landfall on Grand Bahama, according to the National Hurricane Center. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s hurricane hunter aircraft experts estimated the hurricane’s maximum winds were 75 mph with higher gusts.

A hurricane warning was in effect from Hallandale Beach to Boca Raton as Hurricane Nicole was expected to move onshore on the east coast of Florida on Wednesday night.

The forecast track anticipates a turn toward the northwest on Thursday and north or north-northeast on Friday.

Torres contributed to this report from Miami.