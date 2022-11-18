Legendary JohnMartin’s pub in Coral Gables reopening on Friday

JohnMartin's in Coral gables set to reopen in November.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – A legendary Coral Gables haunt, JohnMartin’s pub, reopens its doors on Friday.

The Irish pub, which first opened its doors in 1989, is reopening as part of the Breakwater Hospitality Group, which is also affiliated with The Wharf and Black Market Miami.

The venue closed its doors in spring 2020 after being open for more than 30 years.

JohnMartin’s is located at 253 Miracle Mile in Coral Gables. The restaurant will open daily at 11:30 a.m. and will close at 2 a.m.

Sunday through Thursday. It closes at 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

For a look at the menu click on this link.