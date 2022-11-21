Residents live with fear amid unsolved attempted abductions in Miami

Miami detectives are searching for a suspect after two attempted abductions in Miami.

MIAMI – The Ramos family is among the residents who are living in fear after two recent attempted kidnappings in Miami.

Police officers have distributed flyers with the sketch of a suspect who a woman said tried to abduct her as she walked on the street.

Jennesis Ramos, 15, was standing near her father and brother on Monday when she said the fear has kept her from falling asleep.

“Sometimes I have to help my parents out and buy stuff for them,” the teenage girl said adding that her father installed surveillance cameras.

Detectives have surveillance videos of women yelling for help after an attacker grabbed them from behind during the attempted abductions in Miami.

On Oct. 5, in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, a man put a woman in a chokehold and she fought back near the intersection of Northwest 18 Avenue and Fourth Street. A resident responded to her cries for help and the attacker let go of her and ran away.

On Nov. 2, in Miami’s Silver Bluff neighborhood, a man approached a woman from behind and she screamed for help near the intersection of Southwest 22 Avenue and 24 Street, just south of Coral Way.

Detectives shared the surveillance videos and asked anyone with information about the cases to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.