Video shows crash killing 8-year-old boy walking home from school in Broward

Surveillance video shows when driver struck a boy who died on Monday after the crash in Broward County.

HIALEAH, Fla. – Shantoy Speid said her eight-year-old son, Rushawn Daley, was walking home from school in Broward County, but he never made it.

Video shows when a driver struck him shortly before 3 p.m., on Nov. 16., near the intersection of Northwest 19 Street and 23 Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

Speid, of Oakland Park, said she was forced to take him off life support.

“I said goodbye yesterday,” the grief-stricken mother said on Tuesday.

The driver ran the red light, collided with another car, jumped the curve, and ran over Rushawn who was walking on the sidewalk, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

“He was a loving boy; he was my everything,” Speid said.

Rushawn was treated at the Broward Health Medical Center.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

