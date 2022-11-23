Official: 19 Cuban migrants come ashore in Florida Keys

KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. – Federal agents responded after 19 Cuban migrants landed in the Florida Keys Wednesday morning, an official with the U.S. Border Patrol said.

In a tweet, Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, who heads the agency’s Miami sector, said the migrants landed in Key Colony Beach.

None of the migrants were hurt.

An image attached to Slosar’s tweet shows the small, homemade boat the migrants arrived in and a number of people standing around a pier.

Cuban migrant landings continue to rise in South Florida and some attempted landings have turned deadly in the treacherous Straits of Florida.

On Sunday, at least five migrants drowned trying to make it to the Keys.