No bond for Broward man accused of killing wife

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward County man appeared in court Thursday to face a second-degree murder charge in the death of his estranged wife.

Jose Pacheco, 36, is accused of killing his wife, Mimose Dulcio, 39, and leaving her body in a wooded area in Miami-Dade County.

Authorities found her body nearly a week after she disappeared. A warrant was issued on Nov. 14.

Dulcio worked for the city of Fort Lauderdale.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, detectives found evidence suggesting that Dulcio had been murdered in her home in unincorporated central Broward County.

Deputies said evidence also revealed that her body had been transported in Pacheco’s 2018 white Dodge Charger before being disposed of in Miami-Dade.

Family members said the two were in the process of getting a divorce and that Dulcio was frightened.

She attempted to file an emergency restraining order, family members said, but was killed before she could do so.

Investigators say Pacheco has not been cooperative.

A judge ordered he remain in jail without bond.