Juvenile dies following Tamarac crash that left 9 people hospitalized

TAMARAC, Fla. – A memorial with photos of a young boy sits at the corner of Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 50th Avenue in Tamarac.

Police say a juvenile was killed in a crash Saturday evening.

Video from the crash scene shows a white car without its roof and a silver SUV that it collided with.

There were nine people in total taken to local hospitals.

Roads were closed in both directions for hours as police investigated the crash.

People who live nearby said the intersection is dangerous.

This is a popular intersection, a lot of people make left hand turns usually on the yellow or the red,” said neighbor David Athanasaw.

As far as what caused the crash that remains under investigation.

Police have not released the identities of the people who were injured in the crash or the juvenile who did not survive.