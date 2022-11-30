New details released about what led up to Tamarac crash that left boy dead

TAMARAC, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released new details Wednesday about what led up to a fatal crash over the weekend in Tamarac.

Local 10 News confirmed that 9-year-old Jonathan Reyes was the boy who was killed in the Saturday evening crash that occurred just before 6:15 p.m. in the area of Northwest 50th Avenue and West Commercial Boulevard.

His father says he was in a white car that Local 10′s cameras captured without a roof that collided with a silver SUV.

According to authorities, a 2001 Toyota Corolla that the victim was in was heading west on West Commercial Boulevard when the driver made a left turn into the path of a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse.

The Traverse had been heading east in the center lane of Commercial Boulevard, authorities said.

BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said the front of the SUV struck the passenger side of the Toyota in a T-bone collision.

All three people inside the Toyota were transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where the boy died.

The other two people inside the Toyota suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Grossman said.

She said the people inside the SUV were transported to Northwest Hospital in Margate, also with non-life-threatening injuries.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Jonathan’s family with expenses following his tragic death.