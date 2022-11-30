Suspect accepts plea deal after brutal beatdown of tourist in Brickell

Malcom Foster was arrested after a tourist was knocked unconscious and robbed in Brickell, authorities said.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who is accused of beating up a tourist in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood in January 2020, formally accepted a plea deal Wednesday and will serve 120 days in jail.

Malcolm Foster, then 26, of Sunny Isles Beach, was arrested on Jan. 9, 2020, after video surveillance showed two muscular men following a tourist and one of them, identified as Foster, knocking him unconscious near South Miami Avenue and Southwest 11th Street on the morning of Jan. 2.

According to police, both men then returned and rummaged through the victim’s pockets, taking his cash and iPhone.

Following his arrest, Foster was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Foster, who surrendered to authorities after seeing himself on the news, is who police said delivered the knockout punch.

Police arrested a second man, Jerome Taha on Jan. 17, 2020, for his alleged role in the seemingly random attack.

Authorities said Taha, then 29, was identified by a Miami Beach police officer who had previously arrested him. That officer saw the surveillance footage and contacted Miami police.

Foster pled guilty and must follow the court’s order to serve 120 days in jail as opposed to 90 days as was initially expected after Judge Robert Watson ruled to extend his sentence after watching the surveillance video.

Adjudication was withheld, which means Foster did not receive a felony conviction in the incident.

Foster is required to complete an anger management course, send a letter of apology to the victim, stay away from the victim and undergo substance abuse and mental health evaluation with treatment if recommended.

Foster’s defense attorney, Mauricio Padilla, requested that Foster be allowed to spend the holidays with his family and start serving the 120 days in the new year on Jan. 15, 2023.

Watson set that back by a few days to Jan. 4, but granted the defense’s request to allow him to spend the holidays with his family after Foster’s family said his stepfather, a combat veteran suffering from PTSD, died by suicide.

Moments after Foster’s mother wept in court after the judge wished the family “happy holidays” following a sentence the victim of the brutal beating thought was too lenient, she emerged from the courtroom angry, blasting her middle finger at the news camera.

Foster’s restitution amount will be determined by a judge in the next 30 days.

Court records show that in September 2020, a judge found the co-defendant Taha guilty of the felony charges.

Taha pleaded guilty to strong-armed robbery and battery and was ordered to pay just over $8,000 in restitution.

A Florida Department of Corrections spokesperson told Local 10 News that Taha is currently serving felony probation and the scheduled termination date for his probation is Sept. 2, 2029.