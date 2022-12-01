77º

Local News

Weston community reacts after 3 teens arrested for racist, antisemitic graffiti

Roy Ramos, Reporter

Tags: Weston, Broward County, Crime
A Weston community hit by hate is reacting after three teenagers were arrested for the crimes.

WESTON, Fla. – A Weston community hit by hate is reacting after three teenagers were arrested for the crimes.

Residents of Weston Hills were shocked after hearing the people responsible for inciting hate in their community have not only been arrested, but also live in the same neighborhood they call home.

It was in October when deputies said the vandals spray-painted racial slurs and antisemitic messages on a playground at Hunters Pointe Park.

More acts of hate were discovered at the Weston Hills Country Club, with swastikas inside and outside of the restrooms.

The three attacks all happened in the span of a month.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies stepped up patrols, collected tips from the public and obtained surveillance video, which eventually led to the arrests of Felipe Mazzini, Gage Anderson and Marcus Johansen, all 16 years old.

“It brought back a lot of pain and suffering into the Jewish community, but also as well into the African-American community,” said Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony.

Local 10 News went to the homes of the teens, but no one came to the door.

Neighbors of the families said they are outraged at not just the teens, but their parents.

Deputies said the vandalism caused thousands of dollars in damage.

The teens told investigators they did it as a joke, but clearly this was no laughing matter.

All three teens are now facing felony charges, some of which were enhanced to hate crimes.

