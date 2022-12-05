73º

Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier reopens

Andrew Perez, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

The Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier reopened, but officials said on Monday that there is still a lot of work to be done to repair it.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier reopened on Sunday morning after the force of Tropical Storm Nicole damaged it on Nov. 10.

Priscilla Cygielnik, an engineer for the city of Deerfield Beach, said there is still a lot of work to be done to restore the 976-foot-long pier at 200 NE 21 Ave.

“It was mind-blowing to see the bent stainless steel attachments to the bridge just bent,” Cygielnik said on Monday. “You could see the force of Mother Nature.”

Workers reinforced the boards, and crews restored the power and water service to the pier.

“We had all of our facility staff working overtime, 10 to 12 hours a day, even through the holiday,” Cygielnik said.

The underwater live stream camera, which remained offline on Monday, is included in the list of repairs pending. Cygielnik said commissioners will be making decisions during their next public meeting on Tuesday.

