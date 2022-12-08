Hialeah man arrested for practicing medicine without license

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade County arrested a man they said was practicing medicine without a license.

That man, 52-year-old Damian Beltran-Garces of Hialeah, was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Investigators said they received a tip from the Florida Department of Health that Beltran-Garces was conducting medical work without a license at a Miami Lakes facility.

Undercover officers scheduled an appointment with Beltran-Garces and met with him Wednesday, where police said he gave them a consultation for Botox injections before establishing and agreeing upon a price for the procedure.

Investigators said it was after Beltran-Garces left the room and returned to prepare for the procedure with a vial labeled Botox that they placed him under arrest.

According to an arrest form, Beltran-Garces admitted that he was not licensed to practice medicine in the state of Florida.

He is now facing multiple felony charges.