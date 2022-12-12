78º

Driver takes plea deal in Valentine’s Day 2020 crash that killed 3-year-old

Layron Livingston, Reporter

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

42-year-old Hanskabell Amargos took a plea deal in a fatal Valentine's Day 2020 crash on Monday.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The driver arrested in a southwest Miami-Dade crash that killed a young boy on Valentine’s Day 2020 took a plea deal Monday.

Hanskabell Amargos, 42, was behind the wheel when he crashed into a flower stand owned by the family of Anthony Rojo De Leon.

Witnesses say the Dodge Charger Amargos was driving sped out of the Spitzer Chrysler Dodge dealership and slammed into the flower stand, located just off of Dixie Highway near Southwest 300th Street.

Anthony, 3, was pinned under the vehicle and later died from his injuries.

Amargos was an employee at the dealership.

With the plea deal, Amargos will spend two years on house arrest, followed by eight years of probation, but no jail time.

