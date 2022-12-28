New video shows end of police pursuit after suspect opened fire on officers

Newly released body camera video shows the scary moments police were dodging gunfire from a suspect following a pursuit that left a Miami-Dade officer injured earlier this year.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Newly released body camera video shows the scary moments police were dodging gunfire from a suspect following a pursuit that left a Miami-Dade officer injured earlier this year.

The video from Doral police begins with an officer pointing his gun at a white Volvo at the intersection of Northwest 87th Avenue and 33rd Street.

The driver takes off and the police pursuit begins.

The high speed chase continues onto the southbound lanes of State Road 826, when the officer then quickly reached for his gun.

Police say the man behind the wheel of that white sedan was 28-year-old Lawrence Collier.

Investigators were initially called to the Doral intersection for a report of a man shot at by another driver at a red light.

Local 10 News obtained a photo of the suspect armed with a pink gun that was taken by that victim.

It would mark the beginning of a scary mid-November morning for multiple South Florida agencies in their effort to capture Collier.

Florida highway patrol says Collier even shot at police during the chase.

Police ended their pursuit in Florida City using a pit maneuver.

Body camera video shows police closing in on Collier, arresting him outside of his car.

Collier faces some serious charges, including attempted second degree murder of a law enforcement officer.

No officers were hurt in this pursuit.