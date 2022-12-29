75º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Accused Broward video voyeur in trouble again

Ciano Brown, 31, returned to store he was banned from, authorities say

Alex Finnie, Anchor/Reporter

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Tags: North Lauderdale, Broward County, Crime

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The man accused of placing a phone under a woman’s dress at a North Lauderdale Walmart in September was back behind bars Thursday.

Ciano Brown, 31, became persona non grata at the West McNab Road superstore after the incident, earning a ban from the premises.

But authorities say he returned, leading to his arrest Wednesday morning.

He appeared in Broward County court Thursday, where a judge set a $3,000 bond.

Brown is no stranger to being banned from stores: He’s already banned for life from the Aventura Mall after a Feb. 2021 voyeurism incident there.

Despite getting bond, Brown will remain behind bars on an immigration hold.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Alex Finnie joined the Local 10 News team in May 2018. South Florida is home! She was raised in Miami and attended the Cushman School and New World School of the Arts for high school.

email

twitter

Chris Gothner joined the Local 10 News team in 2022 as a Digital Journalist.

email