Accused Broward video voyeur in trouble again

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The man accused of placing a phone under a woman’s dress at a North Lauderdale Walmart in September was back behind bars Thursday.

Ciano Brown, 31, became persona non grata at the West McNab Road superstore after the incident, earning a ban from the premises.

But authorities say he returned, leading to his arrest Wednesday morning.

He appeared in Broward County court Thursday, where a judge set a $3,000 bond.

Brown is no stranger to being banned from stores: He’s already banned for life from the Aventura Mall after a Feb. 2021 voyeurism incident there.

Despite getting bond, Brown will remain behind bars on an immigration hold.