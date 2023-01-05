Wounded Warriors 20th annual bike ride kicks off in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Dozens of veterans were seen riding their bicycles Thursday morning for the Wounded Warrior Project’s annual Soldier Ride.

The veterans were far from combat but still riding together as a unit from Miami Beach to loanDepot Park.

“You’re not worried about anything else, you’re just worried about what you’re doing,” Wounded Veteran Joel Silva told Local 10 News.

James Herrera, Vice President of Physical Health and Wellness at Wounded Warrior Project told Local 10 News’ Cody Weddle that the objective was to bring the soldiers together.

“[We’re] bringing our brothers and sisters together to connect and empower them through this world of cycling,” he said.

Wounded Warriors marked an important milestone with the ride, celebrating 20 years since its founding.

Their aim since the beginning is to provide a variety of services and support to veterans wounded since 9/11.

“If we look back to the Vietnam era and the needs that those veterans had for decades after conflict, we know that our current generation of post 9/11 veterans are going to need programs and services to keep them fit, and keep them healthy,” said Herrera.

Among the riders was David Schen, who was wounded by an ambush attack in Afghanistan in 2010. His brother was also left paralyzed after taking a bullet to the head.

“I’m missing part of my calf, missing part of my thigh,” said Schen.

Schen told Local 10 News that he reached out to the project when needing help.

“Sitting in the hospital just kind of reached that breaking point and it was after my first suicide attempt that I reached out to Wounded Warrior Project and asked for help,” he said.

Events like the Soldier Ride have brought a sense of camaraderie and a source of physical activity for veterans left wounded physically and psychologically by war.

With physical activity being so important for injured veterans, just over half of them who participate in the project are considered overweight or obese.

Many of them have suffered injuries that limit their physical abilities.

Herrera said Wounded Warriors also helps teach veterans how they can still get physical activity despite those limitations.