WATCH LIVE: Hearing held ahead of trial for 3 accused in rapper XXXTentacion’s killing

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Attorneys for three suspects charged in the fatal shooting of rapper XXXTentacion will be back in a Broward County courtroom Tuesday for a hearing ahead of their trial.

On Monday, the attorneys for Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams, and Trayvon Newsome, motioned to have each severed from the other, so that they each have their own cases and will not be listed as co-defendants.

“Mr. Williams, Mr. Newsome, and Mr. Boatwright all deserve to have a fair trial,” Joe Kimok, Boatwright’s attorney, said.

The judge denied those requests, but left the opportunity open for the attorneys to ask the court to re-address it if some concerns about discussions on gang activity come up.

Last August, another suspect, Robert Allen, accepted a deal to testify against his three co-defendants in the killing of the 20-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, in 2018.

Allen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm instead of first-degree murder.

Detectives say the group ambushed and robbed the rapper shortly before 4 p.m., on June 18, 2018, outside of RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach.

Authorities said Boatwright is the one who fatally shot Onfroy.

