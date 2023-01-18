Miami man accused of sexually abusing girlfriend’s 8-year-old granddaughter

MIAMI – Detectives accused a 53-year-old man of recently sexually abusing his girlfriend’s eight-year-old granddaughter in Miami-Dade County.

Police officers arrested Carlton “Gigi” Wimes on Tuesday after detectives learned that he had used his phone to show her pornography while abusing her and frightened her so she would not tell anyone, according to the arrest report.

Wimes, of Overtown, denied the accusations, according to the arrest form. Records show he was booked at 9:04 p.m., Tuesday at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he was being held without bond.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.