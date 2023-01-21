Passenger injured after Uber driver involved in wrong-way crash in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating after an Uber driver was involved in a wrong-way crash that left one passenger injured in southwest Miami-Dade early Saturday morning.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on the 826 exit ramp near Southwest 40th Street and Bird Road.

Police put out a be-on-the-lookout notice after the wrong-way vehicle on the 826 was reported going northbound in the southbound lanes.

Video showed two vehicles smashed into each other sustaining heavy damage in the crash.

Officials said that one passenger riding in the Uber was taken to the hospital.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash and have not revealed the status of the passenger involved or if any arrests have been made.