Jury selection begins in trial of former Miami-Dade teacher charged with sexual battery

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Jury selection began on Monday in the trial of a former Miami-Dade County teacher who is accused of having sex with one of his students.

This is not the first time that teacher has been accused of inappropriate behavior. Local 10 News is hearing from a young woman who says she was also victimized by the educator.

Potential jurors were questioned one by one regarding what they might know about the former Miami Palmetto Senior High School English teacher.

Juror No. 5 told the judge her daughter and her friends were students at Palmetto and were not surprised.

Brad Horenstein, the attorney representing 47-year-old Jason Meyers, said his client is innocent.

Seven years ago next month, Meyers was arrested and fired after 15 years with Miami-Dade Schools.

After years of silence, the victim surfaced in a docuseries last year documenting young women sexually exploited by teachers. Miami-Dade’s district is prominently featured.

A civil jury has already awarded the victim $6 million. Its verdict ruled that the district, for a decade, ignored reports that Meyers was a sexual predator risk and even transferred him to Palmetto from Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High.