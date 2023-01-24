Student accused of bringing stun gun to Broward high school

MIRAMAR, Fla. – An 18-year-old student at Everglades High School in Miramar was arrested after bringing a stun gun to school, authorities said.

The incident allegedly occurred last Thursday at the school, located at 17100 SW 48th Court.

According to an arrest report, a school administrator notified the school resource officer that the student, Lyric Destiny Holmes, was in class and smelled heavily of marijuana.

She was also “acting very suspicious and wanting to go to the bathroom while being escorted to the disciplinary room,” the report stated.

Police said a security guard who was escorting her refused to allow her to go to the bathroom and searched her book bag, finding an empty THC pen and a purple stun gun.

Holmes was arrested on a charge of possession of a weapon on school property.