Police officers arrest man over shooting outside Miami-Dade hotel

MIAMI – A 23-year-old man, who police officers accused of driving a black Mercedes-Benz S550 during a recent shooting outside of a hotel, appeared in court on Thursday in Miami-Dade County.

Corrections booked Baldwin Baker at about 4:40 a.m., on Thursday, after Miami police officers arrested him at about 7 p.m., on Wednesday at 1640 NW 19 Terr., in Allapattah, records show.

Miami-Dade detectives accused Baker of driving the car while a 17-year-old shooter fired from the front seat on Jan. 23, outside of the Embassy Suites Hotel, at 3974 NW S. River Dr., in Miami Springs.

The victim hid in between cars while Baker, who the victim said is also known as “C.J.,” sped away eastbound on Northwest South River Drive, according to the arrest report.

A woman told police officers that before the shooting she overheard Baker tell a woman that he was going to kill the victim, according to the arrest report. Police officers recovered four spent casings and surveillance video.

Baker is facing charges of attempted felony murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, shooting a deadly missile, and displaying a firearm while committing a felony.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.