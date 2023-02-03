WATCH LIVE: Judge to sentence Pablo Lyle

MIAMI – A Miami-Dade judge is set to sentence Pablo Lyle on Friday after a jury convicted him of manslaughter.

The Mexican actor surrendered in 2019 after a 63-year-old man he punched during a road rage incident near the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 14th Street died in the hospital.

Lyle said during the hearing that he did not intend to cause the death of Juan Ricardo Hernandez, who was the first to get out of his car to hit the window of the car Lyle was in with his family.

“I truly thought I was protecting my family,” Lyle said.

Before announcing her sentence, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez listened to members of Hernandez’s family, prosecutors, Lyle, and his defense attorney.

Prosecutors said Lyle made a “conscious decision” to punch Hernandez and flee before witnesses and surveillance video helped detectives to identify Lyle.

SENTENCING HEARING

Attorney Bruce Lehr, who represented Lyle, said “instinct and not intent” prompted Lyle to punch Hernandez, who was the “provoker of the incident.” Lyle said he was remorseful.

“It hunts me when I go to bed and it’s still there when I wake up,” Lyle said. “I never wanted anything like this to happen.”

Lehr also said that “a three-second adrenaline-filled mistake” doesn’t make Lyle a criminal. Lehr also said prosecutors said Lyle couldn’t get probation because there was a possibility that he could get deported back to Mexico, but he disagreed.

Lehr said Lyle had wanted to apologize to the Hernandez family for years.

“I am sorry,” Lyle said during his statement in court. “I am so very sorry from the bottom of my heart.”

Hernandez’s son Juan Hernandez Jr. said he and his family had been waiting for four “very difficult” years for the sentencing. Prosecutors played videos of Hernandez’s 92-year-old mother and a niece, who both live in Cuba, saying that they want justice to be served.

“My father was a man who was in good health. I never thought this would happen to my father,” Juan Hernandez Jr. said adding that he wanted the maximum penalty for Lyle.

Mercedes Arce said she had been in a relationship with Hernandez for four years after they met at work, and he would drive her everywhere. She said they had plans to get married before he died and travel to Cuba so she could meet his mother.

Arce said she had never seen Hernandez behave the way he did before the tragedy.

“I don’t know what got into him; I think it was the devil,” Arce said before asking the judge for the maximum sentence.

THE CRIME

Lyle’s brother-in-law, Lucas Del Fino, was driving Lyle and his family to Miami International Airport on March 31, 2019, police said. When Del Fino took the wrong exit, he cut off Hernandez in his rush to get to a light and to make a U-turn, according to police.

Hernandez got out of his car and used his fist to hit Del Fino’s driver’s side window in protest, and Del Fino got out of the car, according to police.

“We were very close to each other. We were both yelling at each other,” Del Fino said during his testimony in court. “I was yelling at him, ‘Don’t touch my car! Don’t you bang on my car!’ I said that in Spanish.”

Del Fino forgot to put the car in Park, so when it began to move toward the intersection, Lehr said Lyle, who was a front-seat passenger, tried to stop it and when he couldn’t, he got out of the car. Surveillance video shows Del Fino got back in the car to stop it.

Lyle then delivered a knock-out punch, and Hernandez fell down and suffered a head injury, police said. Lyle got back in the car and Del Fino drove away and dropped him and his family off at MIA. Miami Fire Rescue personnel took Hernandez to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Lyle didn’t board the plane because Del Fino called him to tell him police officers were at his door, prosecutors said. Lyle faces up to 15 years in prison. Prosecutors have said they and Hernandez’s family are hoping for the maximum penalty.