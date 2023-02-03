‘Senseless violence’: Father describes how another shooting on I-95 injures driver

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Another shooting on Interstate 95 in South Florida left a father feeling frustrated.

Jeff Brown said his 23-year-old daughter was with her boyfriend in a grey Tesla when a shooter injured him and they crashed while visiting from Colorado.

“What in the world is going on where people can just get shot at while just getting on the highway?”

Brown said his daughter described how another driver tried to cut in front of her boyfriend’s Tesla at about 3:15 a.m., on Thursday, on I-95 southbound, near Sample Road, in Pompano Beach.

“Whether this was targeted or road rage or a stray bullet, these are details that detectives are still digging into and trying to figure out,” said Miranda Grossman, a spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Brown said his daughter’s boyfriend slowed down just before the shooting happened. When they hit a guardrail, the Tesla’s airbags deployed.

Brown said the bullets struck his daughter’s boyfriend in the chest and a bullet grazed his head, while she suffered minor injuries during the crash.

“I am very concerned about this senseless violence we have going on all over the place,” Brown said.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers closed the highway for hours during the investigation. Brown said they had suspected that the shooter had spotted their out-of-state plate while they were at a nearby charging station and this made them a target.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.