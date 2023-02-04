Doral detectives arrest 3 adults, minor accused of 19 car burglaries

DORAL, Fla. – Doral’s Mayor Christi Fraga and Chief Edwin Lopez announced the arrests of car burglary suspects who detectives accused of recently stealing from cars in gated communities.

Surveillance video showed them sneaking around in the dark, checking cars’ doors until they found one unlocked. Lopez and Fraga said there were three adults and one minor involved.

“We are going to have zero tolerance in the city of Doral for any crime,” Fraga said.

Lopez, who started working in Doral on Jan. 16, said the group was involved in 19 car burglaries and two car thefts, and detectives used a “very sophisticated tracking system” to catch the suspects in Hialeah.

“We were able today to identify one of these vehicles that was out of the county, entering Miami-Dade County,” Lopez said.

The bandits stole a firearm.

“We are urging community members to do the little things to keep us safe, like lock your doors to your vehicle,” Lopez said. “If you have a firearm legally in possession of it, don’t leave it in your vehicle. Don’t leave valuables exposed.”

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.