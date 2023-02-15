Fisherman catches one of the largest Florida Bull sharks ever off Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida fisherman made one heck of a catch off Miami Beach.

Michael Hengel, 22, said he landed a giant Bull shark off North Beach on Sunday night.

Hengel had kayaked about 300 yards offshore and placed bait in the water. He then kayaked back and waited for a bite. Boy did he get one.

After taking measurements, Hengel said the Bull shark was 9 1/2 feet long with a 55-inch girth.

He estimated the shark to weigh at least 550 pounds.

The official record for the largest Bull shark ever caught off Florida is 517 pounds.

Hengel said he would have had to kill the shark if he wanted to get it weighed to see if it was a state record.

Hengel said he is a conservationist and has caught hundreds of sharks.

He said he only catches and releases the ocean predators.